Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,681,000 after acquiring an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,573,000 after acquiring an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE:GNRC opened at $415.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.24 and a 1-year high of $457.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.14.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,529,840. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.24.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.