Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 185,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 167,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 87,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after buying an additional 29,313 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK opened at $75.44 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $191.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

