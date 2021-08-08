Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 367 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,023,300. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $386.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $406.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.52. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PANW shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

