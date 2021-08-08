Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,481 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWB. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $86.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

