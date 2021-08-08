La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

NASDAQ LJPC opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $7.85. The stock has a market cap of $109.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.34.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 20,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 185,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $831,098.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 265,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,039 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

