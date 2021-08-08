Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

LH opened at $298.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.37. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $304.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.