Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Trading Down 6.4%

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s share price was down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.25. 9,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 950,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LTCH shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

