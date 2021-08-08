Legal & General Group’s (LGEN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LGEN. Barclays boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 353 ($4.61) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 279.25 ($3.65).

LGEN stock opened at GBX 276.40 ($3.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.69. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 176.30 ($2.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In other news, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751 ($3,594.20). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,717 shares of company stock worth $733,048 over the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

