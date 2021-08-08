Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.66.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
