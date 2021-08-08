Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leggett & Platt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LEG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $48.18 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $282,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,710.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,677 shares of company stock worth $1,225,542. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

