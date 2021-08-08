Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Legrand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Legrand has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.59.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.