Levolution Hits One Day Trading Volume of $193,708.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. Levolution has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $193,708.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can now be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Levolution has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00053174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00821630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00099126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039618 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,699,645 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars.

