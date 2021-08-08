Liberum Capital Raises Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target to GBX 550

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price objective lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

FXPO has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of FXPO stock opened at GBX 435 ($5.68) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 447.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.13. Ferrexpo’s payout ratio is 0.21%.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North purchased 4,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

