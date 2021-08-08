Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.87. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

