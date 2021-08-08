Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Up 14.8% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $9.53 million and approximately $10,079.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000180 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,806.20 or 0.99430623 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 39.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 735,035,450 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

