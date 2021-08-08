Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Livent by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Livent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Livent by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,624,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23. Livent has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

