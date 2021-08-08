Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Acquired by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Livent by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after acquiring an additional 285,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

NYSE:LTHM opened at $22.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.33, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.15. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.