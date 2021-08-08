Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. Livent updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,624,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -184.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.