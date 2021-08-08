Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading 8.3% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) traded up 8.3% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.07. 93,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,029,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Livent by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

