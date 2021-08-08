LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 873,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,154. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.