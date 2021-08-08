Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.38.

NYSE LOMA opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.22. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $148.98 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

