Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 130,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,428,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $471,040,000 after purchasing an additional 372,099 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.16. 2,855,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,921. The company has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.67. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

