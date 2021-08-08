Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after buying an additional 139,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after buying an additional 47,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $408.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.94. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $374.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.31.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

