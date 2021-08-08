Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Issues Earnings Results

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%.

NASDAQ:LUMO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 62,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74. Lumos Pharma has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $36.72.

LUMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

