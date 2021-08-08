Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives C$15.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LUG. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold to C$14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

LUG traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.88. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.11 and a 12 month high of C$12.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.9582811 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

