Lunyr (LUN) Trading 42.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Lunyr has traded up 42.6% against the US dollar. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $502,993.10 and $503.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051799 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.21 or 0.00814388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00098887 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00039472 BTC.

About Lunyr

LUN is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

