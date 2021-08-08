Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDGL. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $90.95 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 211,311 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 214,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.