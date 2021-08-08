MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.62 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 883.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

