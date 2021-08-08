Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 107,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NAT opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $366.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

