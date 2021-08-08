Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC Takes $252,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $81,685,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $32,794,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $4,192,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

