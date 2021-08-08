MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Up 3.6% This Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00008962 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $2.15 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00045930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00127034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00146603 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,056.40 or 0.99574962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $350.28 or 0.00791699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,175,500 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.