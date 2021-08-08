Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

MNTX opened at $7.49 on Friday. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $149.10 million, a PE ratio of 149.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 868,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,384 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 970,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

