Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRNS stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.04. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $472.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

