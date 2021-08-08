Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Markforged has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $15.10.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

