Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 749.50 ($9.79). Marshalls shares last traded at GBX 740 ($9.67), with a volume of 109,864 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 710.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 616.67.

In other news, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

Marshalls Company Profile (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

