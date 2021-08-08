MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,980 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,525 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.61% of MasTec worth $47,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 102,552 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,099,000 after acquiring an additional 106,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,195,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.25. 1,547,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,737. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.18 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

