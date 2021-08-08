Maxcoin Price Up 59% Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $610,029.54 and $122.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 59% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,109.40 or 1.00012847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.60 or 0.01096597 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00328592 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00377051 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006192 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00070809 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

