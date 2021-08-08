Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Announces Earnings Results

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Maximus updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.65-4.75 EPS.

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.99. 317,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. Maximus has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

