Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 723 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $229.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.00 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $274.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.78.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

