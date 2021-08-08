Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,726 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.8% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 73,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 90,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

