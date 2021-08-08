Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,279 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

COST opened at $439.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.60. The company has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $443.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

