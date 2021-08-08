Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $845,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 37.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

Shares of BLK opened at $896.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $877.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

