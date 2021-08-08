Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE opened at $302.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $118.08 and a 12 month high of $307.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SE shares. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

