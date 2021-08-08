Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 234 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in NIKE by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 329.5% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 32,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.07. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.89 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

