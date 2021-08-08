Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.19 billion-$31.19 billion.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.15. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

