McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $236.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.30. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.54 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.