Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.59 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Medallia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.58.

Get Medallia alerts:

MDLA stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81. Medallia has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Borge Hald sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,245,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,252.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $75,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,895 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,334. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 5,268.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Medallia by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.