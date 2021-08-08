Meme Market Capitalization Tops $14.17 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $14.17 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for about $506.03 or 0.01166224 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00364090 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003214 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00013107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001951 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

