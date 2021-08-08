Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $56.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $55.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $88.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.57.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,753,000 after acquiring an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $48,441,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 645.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 511,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after buying an additional 443,067 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at $24,575,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

