Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Acquires C$219,446.70 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$42.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of C$25.36 and a 52-week high of C$62.49. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26.

Get Methanex alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MX. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.19.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.